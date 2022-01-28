Search

28 Jan 2022

Yesteryears: Carrick-on-Suir councillor arrested and taken to Mountjoy Prison

Yesteryears: Carrick-on-Suir councillor arrested and taken to Mountjoy Prison

Yesteryears: The front page of The Nationalist date January 30, 1982

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

28 Jan 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

Forty years ago this week, for our issue of January 30, 1982, we led with a front page story from Tipperary Urban District Council.
A motion was put before the meeting by Dr John Wallace asking the council to withdraw an invitation it had extended to the then President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, to visit Tipperary Town, in view of the US Government’s policy at the time towards El Salvador. The motion was ultimately defeated by six votes to three.
The POTUS came in for some heavy hitting at the meeting with the chairman, Cllr Finbarr Kissane, referring to the former Hollywood actor as “a trigger happy cowboy”.

ROBBERY IN AHENNY
Also that week we reported that the quiet village of Ahenny was recovering after being invaded by a gang of youths who terrorised residents and robbed £2,000 from a shopkeeper and his blind sister after attempting to enter another shop and obtain children’s allowance forms from the local post office.

Yesteryears: Clonmel couple's dramatic escape in 2012 from sinking cruise liner

CAHIR BUSINESS CLOSES
The front page also included a story on a shock statement to its workforce of 114, Messrs Robert Wilson Ltd, announced the closure of the Cahir plant on February 20. This, the report said, was the worst setback on the employment scene in Cahir since the closedown of Messrs. Going & Smith Ltd, flour millers, in the 1960s.

UNLICENSED TV SET
Also that week we informed readers that a Carrick-on-Suir UDC member had been arrested and taken to Mountjoy Prison for failure to pay a fine of £50 for having an unlicensed TV set at his home at Marian Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir.
Councillor Eddie O’Doherty was one of a number of Provisional Sinn Féin public representatives who had agreed to refuse to pay their TV licences fee while the terms of the Section 31 of the Broadcasting Act 1 remained in place.

YESTERYEARS: Tipperary hurling selector resigns over "behaviour" issues

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media