Warning of fatality in Tipperary unless bad bend on road is improved

Somebody would be killed on the bad bend on the road between Rathronan Cross and the Halfway House bar on the Clonmel to Fethard Road unless the signs in the area were improved and a barrier installed, a local politician has warned.

Cllr Pat English also told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that a person had to be cut from a car following a serious accident in that area recently, when the road was closed for some time.

Somebody had been killed in an accident there a number of years ago.

He was aware that additional works had been carried out some time ago but the signs needed to be improved and a barrier installed along that stretch.

Cllr John Fitzgerald said that cars had ended up in the nearby farmer’s field and the most recent crash had wrecked a fence. The lives of animals as well as people were being put in danger.

This was an emergency matter and something serious would happen in that area unless action was taken.

Cllr Fitzgerald said that the sign was covered in briars and bushes and he also strongly supported the call for a barrier.

Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said a tree had been knocked in the most recent accident. The situation posed a threat to the lives of humans and animals.

District Engineer Eoin Powell agreed that the situation was serious but in his opinion it wasn’t an emergency.

He had been working in the Borough District for almost the last five years and in that time only two accidents had occurred there. Speed was the cause of problems at that bend, he stated.

They would remove any vegetation that was covering signs and would look at the white lines on the road.

However Mr Powell also stated that barrier railings were very expensive items of equipment to install.

He told Cllr English that a speed survey on the road between Rathronan Cross and the Cashel Road would be conducted in the next few weeks.