01 Feb 2022

Patient visiting ban is lifted at Tipperary University Hospital

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

31 Jan 2022 4:39 PM

Tipperary University Hospital has announced that visiting to all patients is now again permitted with certain restrictions. 

The Outbreak Committee of Tipperary University Hospital has reviewed visiting restrictions and can advise that visiting will be facilitated under the circumstances outlined below.

All inpatients will be permitted one nominated visitor daily from Monday, January 31 to Monday, February 14 (please note it is the same person only that can visit patient daily for the next two weeks).

Visits must be short and should be no longer than 1 hour in duration. Visitors are requested to comply with mask wearing and Covid-19 guidance within the hospital.

The following exceptions will be facilitated:

Compassionate visiting will be arranged with the ward manager for the following:

End of life non Covid-19 patient
End of Life COVID-19 patient
Critically ill patient
 

Paediatric Unit

One parent will be allowed to visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time.
 

Maternity Department

Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit  – no changes to current visiting arrangement in the maternity services.
Visiting in the special care baby unit is facilitated for the mother and nominated partner.
Nominated support partners can attend the labour ward with the woman by the front door or emergency department (ED). The partner must wear a face mask at all times. Full PPE will be provided for unvaccinated partners
As per national guidelines, the nominated support partner can be present from 8am to 9pm including attendance in the ward/first stage room and labour ward for all assessments.
In the event of a woman labouring into the evening and overnight, the nominated support partner can be present if desired.
Nominated support partners are facilitated at the booking scan, anomaly scan, or any other visit that may involve communication of particular emotional significance.
Nominated support partners are welcome to attend the booking appointment but due to space restrictions are requested to limit the visit following the scan.
Visits may be subject to change due to increased service demand.

Visitors

·         Visits should be short – approximately 1 hour but should be appropriate to the needs of the patient

·         Visitors must wear a surgical face mask while in the hospital. If wearing a mask is not practical, they should wear a visor that extends from above the eyes to below the chin and from ear to ear

·         All visitors will need to complete a COVID-19 visitor questionnaire

Please be advised that the Outbreak Committee and Infection Prevention and Control Team are monitoring the situation and visiting may be suspended during an outbreak to minimise transmission of infection. 

