Clonmel refuge centre was unable to admit 200 women and 149 children last year

The refuge centre in Clonmel for victims of domestic violence was unable to admit 200 women and 149 children during 2021.

The Cuan Saor centre in Clonmel has been working at full capacity since the beginning of Covid.

“We could easily do with doubling our capacity,” said Cuan Saor manager Geraldine Mullane.

“Women fleeing domestic violence need support and safety and that is what we are geared for,” said the centre’s manager.

A 10% increase in domestic abuse levels was recorded in Tipperary during 2021 and prosecutions have risen by up to 40% during 2021.

“To see that level of prosecution does send out the message that there will be an appropriate punishment for the offence and that always has a very positive impact,” said Geraldine Mullane.

Tipperary, unlike some other counties has a refuge centre. Despite the presence of a refuge centre in the county huge problems exist.

“When we are unable to admit in Clonmel we then set about trying to find emergency accommodation for the women in other refuge centres all over the country. If that fails we try Tipperary County Council and we try to secure B&B in hotels. It is very challenging,” said Geraldine Mullane.

“It does not always work out. We have had many, many occasions where we have not been able to accommodate women looking for refuge. On any given day we could contact 20 other services around the country and not find a place,” she said.

DOMESTIC ABUSE

The Clonmel refuge centre provides accommodation for victims of domestic abuse from all over Tipperary and into west Waterford.

The Cuan Saor manager said that the centre was now embarking on a process of developing more capacity within south Tipperary.

“We are working closely with Tusla and Tipperary County Council. We have started the process and we are looking at a centre that would complement the high support refuge centre we have with another unit that would provide medium to lower support within the community,” she said.

“The new unit would act as a step down from the existing refuge centre with a range of supports built in around the family,” she said.

Geraldine explained that there were two domestic abuse services in the county.

Ascend was based in Roscrea. It was not a residential centre as Cuan Saor in Clonmel was the only residential service in the county.

On a temporary basis during Covid, Ascend was able to offer some emergency accommodation, but even with that the Clonmel centre was under enormous pressure.

The Cuan Saor manager said that everybody in the service deeply appreciated the support of the gardaí in Tipperary and the staff at the court offices.

“They are all very helpful and the work they do is much appreciated by all the people working in Cuan Saor and by all the victims of domestic abuse,” said Geraldine.

During 2020 Cuan Saor saw an increase in court/legal services of 42% from 2019.

During 2021 a 64% increase from 2020 was recorded.

Court/legal services would include safety barring orders, breach of protection orders and separation, divorce and child access issues.

UNDER RESOURCED

From pre-Covid 2019 to the end of 2021 there has been an increase of 74% on the use of the court/legal services.

Across all other services (helpline, outreach, support & information & childcare) there has been a 57% increase on the uptake.

“We are under-resourced to deal with the increasing level of work involved with the courts. It is a huge draw on our resources that we have at the moment.

“There would be a deficit in staffing and we are trying to cope with that,” added Geraldine.