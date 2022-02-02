South Tipperary's Covid-19 vaccination centre is based in new location from today

The Clonmel Covid-19 Vaccination Centre has relocated to the former Kentz building at Gurtnafleur just off the town's bypass from today, Wednesday, February 2.
Tipperary University Hospital management wishes to thank the Clonmel Park Hotel for providing facilities for the past 11 months. The hospital also acknowledges the support of local businesses in the Poppyfield Retail Park.
The new vaccination centre is operational from today Wednesday, February 2. Details of the vaccination clinics are available on the HSE website. When attending for vaccination please follow the guidance of the parking attendants and security staff.
