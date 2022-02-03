Search

04 Feb 2022

Absence of signs at car parks leading to 'confusion' in Tipperary's largest town

Provision of signs in Clonmel will be considered this year

Eamonn Wynne

03 Feb 2022 2:01 PM

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Tourists and visitors to the town have pointed out that there were no name plates on any of the car parks in Clonmel, a local politician has stated.
Cllr Richie Molloy told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that signs indicating the names of Clonmel’s car parks should be erected to avoid confusion.
Older people might refer to the Mary Street car park as the Tesco car park, for instance, but there was a lot of confusion among visitors.
The car park on the old Waterford road is still referred to as the Gas House Bridge car park by local people, he said.
appeal for signs
The Kickham Street car park is often referred to as the SuperQuinn car park, even though SuperQuinn was long gone from the town centre.
Cllr Molloy hoped this would be rectified before the tourist season began.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose agreed that many of the car parks were referred to by localised terms.
These were names that local people took for granted.
District Engineer Eoin Powell said the provision of signs at each of the car parks would be considered for inclusion in the Development Improvement Works programme for this year.

