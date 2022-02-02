Appeal made to teenagers not to congregate in Newcastle playground

Parents of children over 12 years of age have been asked to discourage them from congregating in the recently re-opened playground in Newcastle.

Cllr Máirín Mcgrath said the behaviour of older children at the playground was unfair on younger children and their families.

"It has come to our attention from members of the community that a group of teenagers are constantly congregating and intimidating young kids and families in our playground. This behaviour includes littering, using abusive language and general misconduct in and around the playground. This is unfair on the families who like to use the playground, the residents surrounding the playground and the hardworking committee who are trying to maintain our community facility. Should this behaviour not change, further action will need to be taken and the playground could have to close as a result as it is not fair on those who worked hard to try reopen it and are involved with the daily opening and closing of the playground.

We all know how difficult it was to reopen our playground so we respectfully ask that all local parents of children over 12 would highlight this issue with your child to discourage this behaviour going forward. Please share to bring this to everyone’s attention locally," said Cllr McGrath.





