EXCLUSIVE: Proposed primary care centre to become focal point for health in north Tipperary

The HSE has said the proposed primary care centre in Tyone will become the centre for healthcare in Nenagh.

Many of the existing HSE services at Nenagh Hospital are to be relocated with new services expected.



A spokesperson for the HSE Mid West Community Healthcare confirmed to the Tipperary Star that should the project progress, it will mean more health and social services in North Tipperary.

"This development has the potential to be a significant enabler for the development and expansion of healthcare services in the North Tipperary area, in line with the implementation of Sláintecare.

"The proposed Primary Care Centre building will represent the focal point for the provision of all primary and wider health and social services in the Nenagh area," said the HSE spokesperson.

The highly anticipated €20million development has not yet received planning permission, with the application expected shortly. However, the HSE has confirmed that, subject to approval, the site would become home to much of the hospital's outpatient services as well as new clinics.

This will include nursing, physio, speech and language therapy, dietary services, ophthalmology, a paediatric network team, audiology, podiatry and dental and orthodontic services.

Occupational therapy, social services, the community intervention team (CIT), psychology services and home help will also be relocated to the new build.



Additionally, the HSE plans to introduce a Chronic Disease Management Team to include a community-based specialist service in cardiology, respiratory and diabetes care.

"These additional clinic facilities would essentially be an expansion of the facilities at Nenagh Hospital and would enable an increase of overall outpatient services from the level and type of services currently being provided locally," said the HSE spokesperson.



Independent TD Michael Lowry says that the HSE have confirmed to him their committment to the project.

"Obviously, this is a hugely important service. There is a deficit in Tipperary for specialty services especially in the area of cardiac care.

“The HSE has confirmed to me that they are committed to the project, and the funding is there under the HSE capital plan," said Mr Lowry.

Mr Lowry raised the issue of cardiac rehabilitation services in Nenagh in the Dáil last November.

Commenting on the Chronic Disease Management Team, Mr Lowry said,

“Users will have specialist care. There is a great need for this service.”

He said planning application was the next step.

According to the the HSE's Capital & Estates department hopes to secure the space under an operational lease model.

This model, they say, is used in services around the country and would see the HSE become a tenant of the developer Bluemont developments.

Bluemont are also behind a similar project in Roscrea.

"The facilities proposed would be ideally located adjacent to existing healthcare facilities in Tyone such as Nenagh Hospital and would complement and work in an integrated fashion with these existing facilities," said the HSE spokesperson.