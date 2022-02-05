Delay in road upgrade in Tipperary 'a betrayal of the region'

Clonmel’s first citizen has expressed his shock at the delay in the construction of the new section of road between Cahir and Waterford.

“It makes no sense. It’s a bitter blow to the region and a betrayal of the region,” District Mayor Michael Murphy stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

Cllr Murphy said he couldn’t understand why Transport Minister Eamon Ryan had interfered in the process, which resulted in the shelving of the current design and planning stage of the N24 road upgrade, especially when the consultants had up to 30 personnel working on the project.

He said it would have consequences for Clonmel realising its potential as a key economic driver for the region.

This would also have huge implications for the current draft of the development plan, and it left a number of planning applications in no man’s land.

The District Mayor said he was working with District Manager Sinead Carr and District Administrator Jim Dillon on correspondence to send to the Minister in an attempt to have this decision reversed.

“It’s very frustrating and needs to be reversed. This also has huge implications for Carrick-on-Suir,” Cllr Murphy added.

Cllr Siobhán Ambrose expressed her “frustration, dismay and utter shock” that the N24 upgrade from Cahir to Waterford would now be led by Kilkenny County Council, and that this phase of the project wasn’t going ahead because of a stay on funding.

It meant the project was set back again, and several young couples couldn’t go ahead and build their dream home on family land.

The Cahir to Limerick Junction section was proceeding but the Cahir to Waterford section had now been stymied, Cllr Ambrose said.

Cllr Niall Dennehy said this project was supposed to have gone ahead 20 years ago and become the M24. However Clonmel and south Tipperary were now left in limbo, as they were no longer perceived to be in the south east while only north Tipperary was recognised as being in the mid west.

Cllr Pat English said that considering the amount of traffic on that road, they should be knocking on the government’s door to have the decision immediately overturned.

It had come as a great shock to him when the announcement was made and it was amazing that the project had been omitted from the national strategy for roads.

District Manager Sinead Carr said the N24 upgrade was a critical piece of significant infrastructure and it was important that the council would continue to push it as a priority for the government.

It was critical not just for Clonmel but for the region as a whole and they would make a significant case to the department to have the decision reversed, the Manager stated.

District Engineer Eoin Powell said the announcement had been very disappointing, especially as they had been asked by Transport Infrastructure Ireland for their three priorities for the route.

The decision would also affect Carrick-on-Suir. Resurfacing work that would take place this year would cause “serious traffic problems” in that town, he added.