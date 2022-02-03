Tipperary's gym bunnies have come bouncing back after Covid lockdown

Great fun was had by all when “Flip N Twist” returned on Wednesday night last. Picture: Maria Taylor
The Gymnastic Club “Flip N Twist” is delighted to be finally getting back to what they do best with students returning to classes last Wednesday evening.
It has been a long road to get to this stage and the return of students is most welcome.
Local gymnastic club “Flip N Twist” opened its doors in February 2016 and has brought great excitement to many children over the years and will now continue to do so.
Paula Dempsey and Joseph Guthrie also brought community games gymnastics back to Cahir and the finals were held in Cahir two years in a row, putting in tremendous work and having their own gymnasts competing at all Ireland gymnastics level and coming home with some silverware.
“Flip N Twist” brings unique fun and enjoyment for children of all ages. If you would like to make an enquiry please contact Paula on 085 7181143, Joe on 085 742 4907 or “Flip N Twist” on Facebook. Classes are on Wednesdays in Cahir Community Hall with classes running from 4.30pm to 7.30pm and all age groups catered for, but please book your child in before attending. We look forward to seeing any new faces and it’s great to see all our regular students back too!
