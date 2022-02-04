Search

04 Feb 2022

Tipperary Tidy Towns volunteers hoping their cloud has a 'silver' lining in 2022

Francis Murray, Ger Niland and Andy Moloney of Cahir Tidy Towns planted over 800 pieces of beech hedging last week . Picture: Maria Taylor

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Feb 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Firstly we would like to remind everyone that our drinks can recycling collection is on this Saturday February 5 from 10-11am. If anyone one can’t make these times make contact and we will arrange collection. Thanks again to all who contribute to Cahir Tidy Towns Recycling Initiative in Association with ABP.
Group activity Update - The group have now fully completed the planting of 800 pieces of beech hedging along the coronation walk. Thanks to the TÚS scheme for their materials grant.
Also this week we intend to start a new fruit garden along the walk and with 60 fruit trees and 1000 ground cover plants sponsored by HSK plants we would like to think that this will be a huge addition to the walk. There are issues with waste from take away on picnic benches and we would hope that those responsible would kindly put their waste in the bin.
We have applied for a grant to repair the river bank near the Inch Field and also the Walpole’s canal area. Time will tell whether we will be successful here but we must remain hopeful.
Last week we received our bronze Medal in the post but the battle for the silver starts now. We need everyone’s help to take us to the next level and anyone that can do a bit in their own area will help our cause. Any group in the town looking to set up a residents committee in their area should contact us.

Tipperary's gym bunnies have come bouncing back after Covid lockdown

