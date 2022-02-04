Search

04 Feb 2022

Frontline healthcare workers in Tipperary excluded from Covid-19 bonus payment

Irish Wheelchair Association

Frontline healthcare workers in Tipperary excluded from Covid-19 bonus payment

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Feb 2022 10:11 AM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Thousands of frontline healthcare workers in Tipperary and across Ireland excluded from Covid-19 bonus payment, says Irish Wheelchair Association. 


“The work of frontline healthcare workers  should not be dismissed simply because they work in homes instead of hospitals” Joan Carthy, National Advocacy Manager, Irish Wheelchair Association.


Irish Wheelchair Association has written to minister for health Stephen Donnelly on behalf of over two thousand healthcare workers, who are currently ineligible for the €1,000 Covid- 19 bonus payment despite working on the frontline throughout the pandemic. 


In January the government announced a bonus payment for public healthcare workers who worked on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic. However thousands of state funded, frontline healthcare staff who work in the community instead of hospitals and residential settings have not been included in this bonus scheme. These public funded healthcare staff are known as Section 39 healthcare workers/ personal assistants. They visit homes providing assistance and care for people with disabilities on behalf of Irish Wheelchair Association and other organisations. Despite being funded by the HSE, these frontline healthcare workers are not eligible for the Covid-19 bonus payment. 


According to Joan Carthy National Advocacy Manager, Irish Wheelchair Association: 

“Frontline workers are not only the nurses and doctors who work in our hospitals or in residential settings. They are also frontline workers in communities across Ireland, who went into the homes of people with disabilities providing assistance every day of the pandemic. The Covid-19 bonus payment recognises healthcare staff who put the needs of others above their own safety, working in frightening times during the darkest days of the pandemic to make sure people across Ireland received the care they needed. Irish Wheelchair Association carers and personal assistants must be included for the massive contribution they made nationwide.” 


During the pandemic over 2,200 HSE-funded Irish Wheelchair Association staff visited people with disabilities in their homes mornings, throughout the day and again at night, providing personal care and assistance, maintaining essential services for 5,600 people across the country. This service continued every single day of the pandemic. 


“Since Covid- 19 began Section 39 healthcare workers/ personal assistants were treated as frontline workers by the HSE; supplied with PPE, prioritised for vaccination programmes, and prioritised for PCR testing” said Joan Carthy.  “This correctly and importantly recognised the important work of Section 39 healthcare workers and personal assistants, keeping people safe and healthy in their homes during COVID 19. “


“Many Irish wheelchair Association frontline staff put their own households at risk because of their work in the community during the pandemic” according to Joan Carthy. “Mothers stopped their children from hugging them after work and staff stayed away from elderly parents for months at a time, in order to continue their work for Irish Wheelchair Association, which is funded by the HSE.”


“Irish Wheelchair Association is urging the minister and the department of health to reconsider the bonus payment criteria and extend the scheme to include Section 39 state funded healthcare staff. On behalf of our dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly and selflessly throughout the pandemic, we have written to minister of health Stephen Donnelly asking that their work is not degraded and dismissed simply because they work in homes instead of hospitals” concluded Joan Carthy, National Advocacy Manager, Irish Wheelchair Association.

Bonnar looking to establish comradery amongst players




The Irish Wheelchair Association has written to minister for health Stephen Donnelly on behalf of over two thousand healthcare workers, who are currently ineligible for the €1,000 Covid- 19 bonus payment despite working on the frontline throughout the pandemic. 


In January the government announced a bonus payment for public healthcare workers who worked on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic. However thousands of state funded, frontline healthcare staff who work in the community instead of hospitals and residential settings have not been included in this bonus scheme. These public funded healthcare staff are known as Section 39 healthcare workers/ personal assistants. They visit homes providing assistance and care for people with disabilities on behalf of Irish Wheelchair Association and other organisations. Despite being funded by the HSE, these frontline healthcare workers are not eligible for the Covid-19 bonus payment. 


According to Joan Carthy National Advocacy Manager, Irish Wheelchair Association: 

“Frontline workers are not only the nurses and doctors who work in our hospitals or in residential settings. They are also frontline workers in communities across Ireland, who went into the homes of people with disabilities providing assistance every day of the pandemic. The Covid-19 bonus payment recognises healthcare staff who put the needs of others above their own safety, working in frightening times during the darkest days of the pandemic to make sure people across Ireland received the care they needed. Irish Wheelchair Association carers and personal assistants must be included for the massive contribution they made nationwide.” 


During the pandemic over 2,200 HSE-funded Irish Wheelchair Association staff visited people with disabilities in their homes mornings, throughout the day and again at night, providing personal care and assistance, maintaining essential services for 5,600 people across the country. This service continued every single day of the pandemic. 


“Since Covid- 19 began Section 39 healthcare workers/ personal assistants were treated as frontline workers by the HSE; supplied with PPE, prioritised for vaccination programmes, and prioritised for PCR testing” said Joan Carthy.  “This correctly and importantly recognised the important work of Section 39 healthcare workers and personal assistants, keeping people safe and healthy in their homes during COVID 19. “


“Many Irish wheelchair Association frontline staff put their own households at risk because of their work in the community during the pandemic” according to Joan Carthy. “Mothers stopped their children from hugging them after work and staff stayed away from elderly parents for months at a time, in order to continue their work for Irish Wheelchair Association, which is funded by the HSE.”


“Irish Wheelchair Association is urging the minister and the department of health to reconsider the bonus payment criteria and extend the scheme to include Section 39 state funded healthcare staff. On behalf of our dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly and selflessly throughout the pandemic, we have written to minister of health Stephen Donnelly asking that their work is not degraded and dismissed simply because they work in homes instead of hospitals” concluded Joan Carthy, National Advocacy Manager, Irish Wheelchair Association.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Out and about in Templemore town

A blast from the past - Templemore FCA members pictured at McCann Barracks in the mid 1950's. Back row: Jim Chisholm, Don Kelly, Fay Taylor, Michael Geoghegan. Front row: Padd

Templemore

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media