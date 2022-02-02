Bonnar looking to establish comradery amongst players

Tipperary take on Laois in the first game of this year's National Hurling League and Tipperary boss Colm Bonnar is looking to gel together a team that can compete with the nest in 2022.

A lot of murmuring has been going around the county in the last few years about integrating players from the successful U20/U21 teams of previous years, and this is one of Bonnar's key goals as he faces a rebuilding phase, especially now without Padraic Maher to call on for experience.

“There was always going to be a small rebuilding phase and that’s the same for an intercounty team,” he conceded.

“Nobody can last forever in the sense that you can’t hold onto a place indefinitely.

“We are in a situation where there are opportunities arising for some of the younger players and when you look at lads who won All-Irelands in 2016 and 2019, they found it very hard to knock the likes of Brendan Maher and Paidi Maher off their perch, but they were hugely quality players and that makes it hard to break into the team.

“But when players step away, it gives lads opportunities and we will be taking a good look at the newer players and a number of them will be getting opportunities next Saturday. It’s going to be a journey for them that starts with Laois.”

While it will be a huge challenge to bed in the inexperienced youngsters into competitive action, while also keeping Tipp in contention for honours, Bonnar isn't getting hung up on what's down the road and will be looking to get the players singing off the same hymn sheet by the league’s conclusion.

“We’re not talking about All-Irelands or Munster titles, or anything like that at the minute.

“Obviously, any player’s dream is to get to Croke Park and to win but we have to try and manage those expectations and keep it real in terms of what’s in front of us and try not to get caught up in the mindset that we have to win an All-Ireland.

“What the players have to do is bring their best game every time they come to training and really, that’s the only way to hurl because it’s what allows you to enjoy yourself so if we start throwing obstacles in front of players and telling them they have to do this and that, it breaks down their skill levels. So we’re just trying to build the players up slowly.

“It’s all about the connection the players build up with each other.

“We still have a nice mix of experienced players and younger players, and we’ve brought in six or seven new players onto the panel this year, and my biggest role is about building the connection and trust between the players which does take time, so that’s a work in progress.

“I’m very impressed with the level of ability and character of those younger players that are coming through, and how much they want to play for Tipperary.

“They have perfect examples in Brendan and Padraic Maher in how they represented Tipperary so they’re blessed in that sense so this is their chance now.

“They are looking for responsibility and they are looking for ownership so we’re enjoying it at the moment,” he added.

He continued, “Sometimes people think that when players win U20 or U21 titles the very next year, you’re expected to play senior and that it’s an automatic transition.

“It does take two or three years to develop the type of players that can take the big impacts. I’ve been noticing some of the tackles and impacts some of the players have had during the last few games, and I’m surprised that they can get back up after them, and if they didn’t have some of the strength and conditioning work on board that they’ve developed over the last two or three years they wouldn’t be getting back up to quickly.

“There’s a massive amount of work gone into the players over the last few years,” he acknowledged.

While there will be a lot of fresh talent on show during the league and beyond, there is still a good base of experience available to Bonnar, as the Cashel man confirmed the return of Patrick Maher and John O'Dwyer, with the latter expected back within the next three weeks.

“The minute I was announced as manager, he (Patrick Maher) was the first call I got. He wanted to know what he needed to do to be involved.

“This was back in late September so that just shows you how much he loves hurling for Tipperary. He’s had a very interrupted career over the last three years, but I’ve been talking to John Casey and he said he’s never seen anybody get through an injury, and the fact that he’s back playing Fitzgibbon hurling already is a minor miracle.

“So he’s building into it nicely and he’s massively respected among the group so I’m delighted we have the calibre of player like him involved.”

Winning All-Irelands and Munsters will always be the barometer for Tipperary supporters, but Bonnar says that's not at the forefront right now.

"We’ll just be looking to take each game as they come and just try to become a better team over the course of the games.

"We’re trying to develop a style of play that sort of mixes the short game and the long game and ensuring that players make the right decisions. This is a work in progress and wherever we are on Easter week is where we are," he concluded.