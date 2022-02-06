Search

06 Feb 2022

Landowner 'getting tired' of high rate of accidents on dangerous Tipperary road

Complaints about bad bend on Clonmel-Fethard road at Rathronan

Rathronan

Landowner Paul Flaherty and Cllr Siobhán Ambrose at the bad bend at Rathronan that has been the scene of several accidents on the Clonmel-Fethard Road

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

06 Feb 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

A landowner has appealed for barriers and signs to be placed on a dangerous stretch of road near Clonmel to provide better protection and prevent another fatality from occurring.
The bad bend between Rathronan Cross and the Halfway House bar on the Clonmel-Fethard Road has been the scene of three accidents in the last 12 months that involved the emergency services, says Paul Flaherty, whose land adjoins the road, and who says he’s “getting tired” of out of control cars damaging the ditch.
“Somebody was killed in an accident at that bend eight years ago and it’s only a matter of time before there’s another fatality,” he says.
“The ditch has been thrashed several times. It takes 25-30 years to grow a ditch eight feet high so that it’s stock-proofed to prevent animals from wandering from the land and onto the road,” says dairy farmer Paul.
“Numerous cars have either gone through the ditch and ended up in the field, or have skidded and flattened the ditch.
“Most of the accidents happen at night. The drivers disappear and nobody comes back and asks if you would like any help to have the ditch repaired.
“I’m getting tired of it at this stage.” He says that a farm road runs alongside the ditch “and that’s where we do our work, up and down”. “It’s not the safest environment to be working in.
“There’s a safety element for my family, myself and my stock.”
Paul met on site with local councillor Siobhán Ambrose and District Engineer Eoin Powell to examine the road, while the issue was raised by Cllr Pat English at the recent meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
Cllr Ambrose said: “Following our meeting it was agreed that as an interim measure the council will insert warning road markings on this section of the road, in addition to similar signage on poles along this section of the road.
“The council will also apply to the Department of Transport under its low cost safety scheme for barriers to be erected.
“This stretch of road has a history of accidents, including one fatality, and I hope that as a result of these proposed safety initiatives that future accidents at this location will be avoided,” said Cllr Ambrose.

