06 Feb 2022

Force of speeding traffic knocks man back into van on road in Tipperary

Concern expressed over safety on road near Clonmel

speeding traffic

Cllr Siobhán Ambrose has expressed concern over the speed of traffic on the Clonmel-Kilkenny road

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

05 Feb 2022 11:00 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

A delivery driver had been knocked back into his van by the sheer force generated by the speed of a passing truck between Ballypatrick Cross and Mayladstown on the Clonmel-Kilkenny road, Cllr Siobhán Ambrose stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
An animal had been killed by a vehicle on that stretch of road a fortnight previously.

Local residents had warned that a fatality would occur there because of the excessive speed of motorists, many of whom were crossing over the yellow line at the side of the road.
Cllr Ambrose requested the county council to contact the National Roads Authority about the situation. She was aware that council staff had visited the area and met with residents.
She also requested that the garda report about safety in the area would be sent to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

