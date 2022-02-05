One Million Stars Exhibition in Nenagh Arts Centre

The One Million Stars to End Violence Project will be on exhibition at Nenagh Arts Centre, launching at 11am on Tuesday March 8, and running to March 21.

This project was established by Maryann Talia Pau, a Samoan-Australian artist, in response to the rape and murder of an Irish Woman in Melbourne Australia.

In Samoan culture, the star is a symbol of light, hope and solidarity. The project used star weaving to rebuild trust within the community. In 2020 Siobhan McQuillan working with Amber Women’s Refuge, brought the project to Kilkenny.

Since then, it has been extended to many counties and in 2021 both Ascend NTDC and Cuan Saor Refuge and Support Services (South Tipperary) felt it was a project that would raise awareness of both services in Co. Tipperary ensuring that women who are experiencing domestic violence are fully aware that there is help within their community.

Ascend would like to acknowledge the following groups and schools who took part in star weaving



– Colaiste Mhuire, Thurles.

– St. Joesph’s College, Borrisoleigh

– Borrisokane Community College

– St Cronan’s Association service users who attend Mary Gill House in Springfort Nenagh

– Nenagh Craft Group

– Barnardos TLC Kidz Mother’s Group

– Roscrea Youth Project

– And special gratitude to St Mary’s School, Nenagh for star weaving and creating the display.

We would like to invite individuals to come to see our display on March 8 at 11am. Ascend is a domestic violence support service based in North Tipperary as part of North Tipperary Development Company (NTDC).

Ascend provides a comprehensive support and advocacy service in North Tipperary. If you wish to contact them, you can do so by phoning their helpline at 0505-23999 (Monday – Friday 9am-5pm).