New ‘Town Centre First’ policy will revitalise towns in Tipperary - Ahearn

A new ‘Town Centre First’ policy, will revitalise towns across county and benefit local

communities, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

Senator Garret Ahearn said: “Fine Gael is working to create stronger safer

communities and this new ‘Town Centre First’ policy is crucial to that. It is designed

to support the regeneration of our towns and villages with targeted funding to support

above-shop and town centre living.

“This ambitious and far-reaching policy contains a range of measures and funding

supports aimed at making towns in Tipperary more viable and attractive places in

which to live, work and visit, whilst ensuring they are social, cultural and services

hubs for the local community.

“The ‘Town Centres First’ policy contains a major new strategy to tackle vacancy,

combat dereliction and breathe new life into town centres. This has been a key

priority for Fine Gael and something on which we have been working hard. A recent

policy paper by my colleagues Deputy Emer Higgins and Senator John Cummins put

forward 26 proposals for consideration, which could enhance by over 10,000 the

number of vacant homes becoming available for early use.

“This major new policy is going to be a game changer for Tipperary with local

communities and local businesses central to reimagining and planning their own

futures through a tailored plan. Our towns will benefit from Government funding,

which will emphasise the importance of town centres as the central hub of our

communities.

“It is really important that this ambitious programme be backed up by significant

Government funding.

“It is underpinned by multi-billion euro investment spread across major Government

schemes such as the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF), the

Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), Crói Conaithe (Towns) Fund

and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme. Last year, over €410 million was

distributed nationwide under the URDF and I understand a new call will be opened

shortly, focused specifically on support for our town centres in places like Tipperary.

“For the first time, towns will also gain their own dedicated Town Regeneration

Officers, who will be crucial to driving future development. They will be full-time

dedicated positions within Tipperary County Council working with Town Teams and

local business groups to design and implement town plans. They will also work to

identify derelict buildings and assist in bringing them back into use, a key objective of

the Town Centre First policy,” Deputy/Senator Garret Ahearn said.

Publishing the plan, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather

Humphreys TD, said:

“Many of our towns face significant challenges, not least in the wake of the

pandemic. Town revival requires a coordinated and comprehensive response.

Through Town Centre First, the Government will provide towns with the supports,

resources and funding to enable them map out a coherent vision for their future and

to take ownership of their future. Major funding programmes such as the Rural

Regeneration and Development Fund and the Urban Regeneration and

Development Fund will help transform towns. This approach will help ensure that

across Ireland our town centres can be vibrant and attractive places to live, work and

visit.”

The Minister of State for Planning and local Government, Peter Burke TD, said:

“Local authorities will play a vital role in assisting towns shape their futures. Town

Regeneration Officers and technical expertise will assist local Town Teams in

formulating their local responses and accessing regeneration funding. The National

Town Centre First Office will help drive this new approach to revitalising town centres

and bring together the stakeholders who can help towns realise a vision for their

future.”

“We know that many of our town centres are underutilised for housing, and have

limited housing choice despite being close to all amenities and public services. We

are determined to act on this and ensure that we tackle dereliction by providing new

and much needed housing supply within our town boundaries”.