Great excitement in Tipperary as 2 Johnnies own 2FM show is announced

The 2 Johnnies are to host their own show on RTÉ 2FM starting on Monday, February 21.
It’s fair to say The 2 Johnnies (aka Johnny O’Brien and Johnny McMahon) certainly never do things by halves!
Last Friday there was a welcome distraction from the doom and gloom of Covid when the people of Cahir were surprised by the arrival of the 2FM Mobile Unit and a visit from top 2FM DJ Jennifer Zamparelli in The Square.
There was great excitement locally, lots of people gathered to watch the spectacle unfold, several local schools brought classes down for a visit and many local traders called by to say hello. DJ Jennifer said on the day that the two lads finally wore her down and convinced her to visit Cahir.
While in town Jennifer announced the great news live on air that our two favourite Johnnies are to host their own show on RTÉ 2FM starting on Monday, February 21.
The new Show called “Drive It” will air from 3-6pm from Monday to Friday every week and will be broadcast from a studio in Cahir.
Well done to the lads and the very best of luck to The 2 Johnnies with their new show.
