All roads lead to Golden Tipperary for this month's Country Music Festival

All roads will lead to Golden village in Tipperary on Sunday, February 27.
Golden Country Music Festival
A fantastic line up of four of Ireland’s top country music stars will play for four hours of dancing.
Jimmy Buckley, Johnny Brady, Cliona Hagan, Olivia Douglas, DJ Mossie, The Sheerin Family Band will all grace the stage in our GAA Complex Main Hall.
Bar facilities available on the day, with tea and coffee booth also.
Tickets just €25 available locally at Gala shop Golden and online. Also available from John O’Brien Obs Kilross and Nellie O’Connor.
An afternoon of dancing and great fun guaranteed.
