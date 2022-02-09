Tipperary village being transformed with some Golden memories and hard work

The former co-op store in Golden has been transformed thanks to all the Tidy Towns volunteers and no little effort from local man John Cash.
The village of Golden certainly looks brighter these days.
Local man John Cash took photos for murals for the windows of the old creamery, and they look great. The building was painted late last year and murals went up two weeks ago and it makes such a difference to the overall look of the village.
The group meet one evening each week to tackle whatever needs to be done about Golden, and it’s usually one hour of work and laughter.
Keep an eye out for the upcoming Tidy Towns annual general meeting and the village’s entry into this year’s National Tidy Towns competition.
Ursuline Fifth Year student, Shakira Donoghue the U18 Lightweight Boxing Champion who won her title fight unanimously in the National Stadium on Friday, 4 February
