Carrick-on-Suir secondary school to stage science fair this week

Students from Carrick-on-Suir’s Edmund Rice Secondary School will host a science fair this week in a bid to win the EirGrid Climate and Delivering a Cleaner Energy Future Award.
The school’s SciFest STEM Fair takes place this Thursday, February 10.
SciFest@School is a second-level programme promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) education by providing a forum for students to present and display their scientific investigations.
EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid, has partnered with SciFest to create the climate and energy focused award for its SciFest@School programme.
