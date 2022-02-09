Search

09 Feb 2022

St Patrick's Day parade announcement 'met with huge disappointment by people of the town'

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

09 Feb 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The following statement has been issued in relation to the St Patrick’s Day Parade for Tipperary Town, writes Martin Quinn. 

“Tipperary Chamber of Commerce CLG regrets to announce that this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade will not be going ahead in the interest of public health and safety and the short timeframe to organise a parade since restrictions were lifted. We are aware that the St Patrick’s Festival is one of the civic and tourist highlights of the year in town, however public health and safety have to be paramount.

“We would like to apologise to all the clubs, community groups and organisations, bands and street theatre entertainers and businesses affected by this decision.

“We will however instead be holding a Virtual Parade again this year and are asking everyone to send in your old or new photos, or little videos that we can use in the virtual Parade Video. We ask all Businesses in Tipperary Town to paint the town green for March 17.

“We will be back bigger and better in 2023 with a parade.”

The announcement has been met with huge disappointment by the people of the town and hinterland and many have taken to Facebook to express their frustration and to question the decision.

The response from the committee was mainly on the basis of public health and safety but this is disputed by those who cite the fact that there will be parades taking place not only within the county but throughout the country, writes Martin Quinn.

