Pedestrian crossing on road in Tipperary labelled as 'very dangerous'

Safety needs to be improved at the pedestrian crossing at the old Waterford road in Clonmel, says Cllr Pat English
The pedestrian crossing near the free car park on the old Waterford Road in Clonmel is very dangerous for both pedestrians and motorists, it has been claimed.
Cllr Pat English also told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that pedestrians using the crossing couldn’t be seen or could only be seen very late if a van was parked nearby.
He said that the islands either side of the crossing weren’t large enough and he requested that the sight lines would be improved to make it safer.
District Engineer Eoin Powell said he would have a look at the situation.
