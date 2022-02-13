Search

13 Feb 2022

Pedestrian crossing on road in Tipperary labelled as 'very dangerous'

Call for action to improve safety in Clonmel

pedestrian crossing

Safety needs to be improved at the pedestrian crossing at the old Waterford road in Clonmel, says Cllr Pat English

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

13 Feb 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

The pedestrian crossing near the free car park on the old Waterford Road in Clonmel is very dangerous for both pedestrians and motorists, it has been claimed.
Cllr Pat English also told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that pedestrians using the crossing couldn’t be seen or could only be seen very late if a van was parked nearby.
He said that the islands either side of the crossing weren’t large enough and he requested that the sight lines would be improved to make it safer.

District Engineer Eoin Powell said he would have a look at the situation. 

St Patrick's Day parade announcement 'met with huge disappointment by people of the town'

Thoughts?

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media