Search

12 Feb 2022

Pop-up Gaeltacht in Clonmel gets the cúpla focal flowing again in Tipperary

Another event will be held in the town next month

Pop-up Gaeltacht

Brigid O’Donnell, Emma Sunderland, Róisín Barry, Siobhán Purcell, Anne-Marie Landers and Paul Culbert enjoyed the first Pop-up Gaeltacht in Clonmel, held in Carey’s in Irishtown

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

12 Feb 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

A pop-up Gaeltacht to help people improve their level of spoken Irish in a relaxed and informal manner proved a big hit in Clonmel last week.
The get-together was the brainchild of Róisín Barry, who works as an SNA (Special Needs Assistant) at Gaelscoil Chluain Meala.
“I attended a few pop-up Gaeltachts in Cork and wasn’t aware of anything similar happening in Clonmel so I set one up in January 2020,” explains Róisín.
“Unfortunately, due to Covid lockdowns I had to put it on hold for two years, but we finally arranged one last Friday night in Carey’s pub in Irishtown.”
Róisín was delighted that the event attracted “a great turnout, a mixture of all ages and all levels of the language”.
“This included people who were fluent and people who had forgotten their cúpla focal and wanted to come and listen and try give it a go again.”

Above: People of all ages enjoyed the first Pop-up Gaeltacht in Clonmel

She hopes to hold one every month and the next pop-up Gaeltacht will take place at 37 Queen Street on Friday, March 11.
A return trip to Carey’s is also on the cards at some stage, and Róisín is very grateful to the bar owner Michael Carey and his staff for their hospitality at last week’s successful event.
“Over 35 people came and it was great to see that the interest and the grá for Gaeilge is still alive and well,” she said.

Death of former Mayor of Clonmel Sean Nyhan is being mourned throughout Tipperary

The late Mr Nyhan has been described as 'a giant of local government'

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media