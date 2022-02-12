Pop-up Gaeltacht in Clonmel gets the cúpla focal flowing again in Tipperary

A pop-up Gaeltacht to help people improve their level of spoken Irish in a relaxed and informal manner proved a big hit in Clonmel last week.

The get-together was the brainchild of Róisín Barry, who works as an SNA (Special Needs Assistant) at Gaelscoil Chluain Meala.

“I attended a few pop-up Gaeltachts in Cork and wasn’t aware of anything similar happening in Clonmel so I set one up in January 2020,” explains Róisín.

“Unfortunately, due to Covid lockdowns I had to put it on hold for two years, but we finally arranged one last Friday night in Carey’s pub in Irishtown.”

Róisín was delighted that the event attracted “a great turnout, a mixture of all ages and all levels of the language”.

“This included people who were fluent and people who had forgotten their cúpla focal and wanted to come and listen and try give it a go again.”

Above: People of all ages enjoyed the first Pop-up Gaeltacht in Clonmel

She hopes to hold one every month and the next pop-up Gaeltacht will take place at 37 Queen Street on Friday, March 11.

A return trip to Carey’s is also on the cards at some stage, and Róisín is very grateful to the bar owner Michael Carey and his staff for their hospitality at last week’s successful event.

“Over 35 people came and it was great to see that the interest and the grá for Gaeilge is still alive and well,” she said.