Temporary traffic management measures are in place at Tipperary Town road junction

Temporary traffic management measures are in place at the O’Brien Street Junction of O’Connell Road, the R662 (Galbally Road) and the R515 (Emly Road), Tipperary Town until next Monday evening, February 14 to facilitate road resurfacing works.
The temporary traffic management measures were put in place at 7am on Wednesday, February 9 and will remain in place until 7pm on February 14. Motorists are advised to expect delays.
Action from last Saturday's Division 1 Youths Game between Cahir Park and Cullen Lattin at Cahir Park. Here Thomas O'Mahony (CL) and Kyle Delaney (CP) contest this 'heading duel.' Picture: M. Boland.
Daughters of Dún Iascaigh (Cahir) are holding a very special charity Vintage Afternoon Tea Party in Cahir House Hotel on Sunday, March 6 at 2pm.
