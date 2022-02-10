Yesteryears: Huge haul of Angel Dust recovered in Tipperary

This week 30 years ago, on February 8, 1992, our front page lead story reported that one of the country’s biggest hauls of Angel Dust had been recovered in county Tipperary, wrote Eamon Lacey. Detective Supt Jim McHugh, the leader of an investigation unit, seized £25,000 worth of Angel Dust at the Horse and Jockey. It brought to a successful conclusion months of investigation and surveillance work.

GARAGE SEIZES TRADING

In another front page piece Eamonn Wynne told readers that a Clonmel garage was to seize trading after 52 years in business with the loss of 15 jobs.

Still feeling the effects of the phased withdrawal of the Digital computer manufacturing plant, the town of Clonmel suffered another blow that week when it emerged that the garage firm of Andy Dillon & Sons, Upper Irishtown, was to cease trading.

ANTIQUES RAID ON CLONMEL HOME

Also that week we reported on an antiques raid when thieves broke into the Magnier home at Silversprings, Clonmel, in the early hours of the morning and got away with a haul of valuable antique furniture. The occupants of the house, Mrs Biddy Magnier, her son Michael J, and a housekeeper were asleep and only discovered the robbery at 8 o’clock the following morning.

TIPPERARY MINISTERSUPPORTS ALBERT REYNOLDS

Also on the front page was Anne Marie O’Brien’s report that South Tipperary Education Minister Noel Davern was to support Albert Reynolds in the Fianna Fáil leadership vote that week. It was feared that South Tipp was in danger of losing its first Cabinet Minister in 40 years after just three months in office if there was a Cabinet reshuffle after the leadership election.