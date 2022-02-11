BREAKING: Massive financial boost for sport organisations throughout Tipperary

Sporting organisations throughout Tipperary have been given a major boost after being included in round of capital sports grants announced by the Government.

Among the clubs to receive significant funding were Cashel Handball Club (€127,147), Tipperary County GAA Board(€300,000),Nenagh Olympic Athletic Club (€248,851) and St Joseph's college (€245,229) under the regional funding.

Clubs throughout Tipperary also benefitted from local grants under the same scheme.

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has welcomed the announcement saying “I am delighted that the funding announced today is going to benefit so many clubs in Tipperary. Active engagement in sports not only helps keep young people healthy, but also builds confidence, independence and promotes team building.

“This important Government funding will greatly benefit sports clubs across Tipperary over the coming year. The Sports Capital Programme was re-instated by Fine Gael in 2012, after it was cut by Fianna Fáil in the wake of the economic crash. It is a real lifeline for teams, clubs and organisations here in Tipperary.”

The Fine Gael senator was speaking as the successful applications under the Sports Capital Projects (SCP) were announced by Minister of State with special responsibility for Sport, Jack Chambers

Senator Ahearn said “I know that the Tipperary clubs and organisations receiving this funding today will make great use of it to the benefit of local communities.

“It is so important to encourage people to play sport. Not only is it good for their physical health but it benefits their mental health too. Supporting sports teams, clubs and organisations is also tantamount to supporting community engagement and helps to foster strong community spirit.

“Investment in sport is also a really worthwhile policy objective for Government from a health point of view. Society reaps the rewards through improved health of the population. This is more important than ever with the rise in obesity.

“I look forward to continued success for all of our local clubs and sporting organisations,” concluded Senator Garret Ahearn.