BREAKING: Border town in Tipperary, Clare and Limerick sold €30m Euromillions ticket!

13 Feb 2022

Border town in Tipperary, Clare and Limerick sold €30m Euromillions ticket!

Check those tickets

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

13 Feb 2022 8:06 PM

The National Lottery has confirmed that it plans to unveil the name of the winning store which sold Friday night’s winning ticket for the EuroMillions jackpot worth an incredible €30,928,078 on Monday morning. T

he winning store which has become the home of Ireland’s 17th EuroMillions jackpot win since the game was started in 2004 is based in the Mid-West region in the bordering areas of Clare, Limerick and Tipperary. 
 
The National Lottery has also stated that it is still waiting to hear from the winner of the mega EuroMillions jackpot  prize worth over €30.9 million, and it continues to encourage players in the Mid-West region to check their tickets. 

Meanwhile, a Lotto player in Ferns in  Wexford is waking up a quarter of a million euro richer on Sunday morning after they won the top prize in the Lotto Plus 2 game in Saturday night’s €2 million jackpot draw. 
 
The winning ticket was sold at the Mace store on Main Street in Ferns in Co. Wexford on Friday 11th February. 
 
There were over 97,000 prize winners in Saturday night’s Lotto draw which included two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize and both winners will each claim €28,231. The winning tickets were sold at Centrepoint Stores in Donaghmede Shopping Centre while the other was won online/in App (www.lottery.ie) by a player in Co. Westmeath. 
 
The winning numbers in Saturday night’s main Lotto draw were: 06, 19, 30, 31, 33, 43 and the Bonus was 40. 
 
The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 draw which are worth €250,000 to one lucky player in Wexford are: 04, 28, 31, 41, 45, 46 and the Bonus: 16. 
 
The National Lottery has urged these players in Dublin, Westmeath and Wexford to check their tickets very carefully and if they have won one of the big prizes, to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. The lucky winners should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes. 

