Search

13 Feb 2022

BREAKING: Man, 60s, arrested as Tipp gardaí seize over €125,000 of suspected cannabis

LATEST

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Feb 2022 8:02 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Gardaí have seized over €125,000 of suspected cannabis and arrested and charged one man following a search of a residence in a rural location between Nenagh and Toomevara, Co Tipperary, on the afternoon of Friday, 11th February, 2022, under Operation Tara.

In the course of the search Gardaí discovered a sophisticated grow-house in the attic of the residence containing 17 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €13,600.

In further searches of the house, Gardaí located four sealed buckets containing vacuum packed amounts of cannabis herb with an estimated value of €112,000.

In total, €125,600 of suspected cannabis herb was seized (pending analysis).

BREAKING: Border town in Tipperary, Clare and Limerick sold €30m Euromillions ticket!

Check those tickets

A man in his early 60s was arrested at the scene and taken to Nenagh Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged in connection with the case and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Tipperary District Court (sitting at Nenagh) at 10:30am on Monday, 14th February, 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media