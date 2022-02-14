Great news - Sports grants on the double for one Tipperary village

Burncourt National School – Great News

Burncourt National School is thrilled to share the news that their Sports Capital Grant application has been successful and that the full amount to complete this project has been granted. This being the sum of €106,460

BNS wish to extend a huge thank you to Jackie Cahill, without whose help none of this would have been possible.

The School’s gratitude also to the Astro Turf sub committee team and Board of Management for all of the work behind the scenes in putting the application together.

Their appreciation also to the Parents’ Association and the community of Burncourt in rowing in with the application and fundraising. Thank you to Fr. Sheehy's for joining in the application and all of the other local clubs that helped.

This will be a huge addition to BNS and the community of Burncourt. It is hoped that the Astro Turf facilities will be installed in the near future.

Delight for Burncourt Celtic also

There was delight for Burncourt Celtic also with a Grant of €32,000 under the Capital Sports Grant Scheme. This substantial cash injection is worthy recognition and will be well used by this hard working local club and is a welcome boost to their field development.