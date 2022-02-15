The brave men of Tipperary - committee seeking stories and photos for booklet

IRA Volunteers (possibly a Flying Column) in 1922. On March 19 a unique event will take place in Ballylooby, commemorating the first, open, armed march of Sean Hogan's 3rd Tipp Brigade Column.
Commemoration Booklet
On March 19 a unique event will take place in Ballylooby, commemorating the first, open, armed march of Sean Hogan's 3rd Tipp Brigade Column. This march took place from Croughatoor to Killanure, during the War of Independence.
We are writing a booklet about these times in our history and would welcome any pictures or local stories (no matter how small they seem) in order to remember and appreciate our local people who supported these brave men (and perhaps neighbours long passed who have no one to remember them).
Please contact Tom on 087-2919222 hennessytom@ outlook.com Details of event to follow.
This is a non-political event.
