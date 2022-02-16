Search

16 Feb 2022

Tipperary County Council should back Women of Honour’s campaign

Harrassment in the Defence Forces Ireland highlighted

Cllr Michael Smith calls for Council support for those suffering abuse in the Irish defence forces, above

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

16 Feb 2022 1:45 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Harassment and abuse was highlighted by a Roscrea based Councillor at the February meeting of Tipperary County Council. 

Councillor Michael Smith requested that Tipperary County Council support the Women of Honour campaign for a statutory Commission of lnvestigation into alleged issues within our Defence Forces surrounding dignity in the workplace, bullying, harassment, discrimination, assault, sexual harassment and sexual assault.


Like many people, Cllr Smith said he watched “these very brave women come forward.

“I am conscious that there has to be due process, and that is right, but these Women of Honour have come to us to convey in the strongest possible terms that the Judge-led inquiry isn't the best route.”


Management responded: “Subject to Council approval this motion will be forwarded to the Minister for Defence Mr Simon Coveney for comment, response.”

