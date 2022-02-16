Sadness in Tipperary village on news of death accomplished composer and musician

The late Derek Cronin who is fondly remember from his association with Rockwell College and New Inn
LATE DEREK CRONIN (RIP)
Last week we learned of the untimely death of Derek Cronin. Many of you will remember Derek and his family who lived in the village and were involved in the catering college in Rockwell.
He is survived by his parents Teresa and Pat, his sister Denise, his wife Aoibhe children Cora and Cole.
He was an accomplished composer and musician the seeds of which were set in New Inn National school.
May the road rise to meet you Derek you touched so many through your music and your kindness.
www.derekcronin.net is a site that was created in memory of Derek.
A loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend who passed away suddenly on February 8. Thank you Derek for the music and the love.
Please use this website to share your stories and memories of Derek - being able to store these here for Derek’s children, Cole and Cora, to review in the future will be very much appreciated. #MusicForDerek
