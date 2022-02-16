Search

16 Feb 2022

Sadness at Mary's death - her love of Mullinahone and Tipperary never waned

Mary B. Culliton (nee O’Gorman) of Mountmellick, Co. Laois and formerly of Mullinahone passed away peacefully in her home over the weekend.

16 Feb 2022 3:30 PM

Late Mary B. Culliton R.I.P.


Mary B. Culliton (nee O’Gorman) of Mountmellick, Co. Laois and formerly of Mullinahone passed away peacefully in her home over the weekend.
Mary B. was well known in an enormous number of societies in her adopted Co. Laois, though she remained a very proud Tipp woman to the end and over the years she rarely missed an important event in her native Mullinahone.
She is survived in Mullinahone by her brothers, Sean, Joe and Brendan as well as nephews and nieces and her own family in Co. Laois. Her funeral took place in Mountmellick on Tuesday, February 16.

May this daughter of Mullinahone.

Rest in Peace with condolences to all her very extended family.

