17 Feb 2022

€55,000 announced for roadworks from Moycarkey to Maxfort near Thurles

Fianna Fáil Councillor Sean Ryan has welcomed the €55,000 in funding under Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience Works

'This road has been prone to flooding for the last number of years,' said Cllr Sean Ryan

17 Feb 2022 10:45 AM

Fianna Fáil councillor Sean Ryan has welcomed the governments allocation of €55,000 for works to the Moycarkey village to Maxfort Cross road announced this week.


Speaking to the Tipperary Star Councillor Ryan said, "I am absolutely thrilled that the Thurles Municipal District has received this funding under the recent road allocations announced by the government for roads under the Climate Change Adaption and Resilience Work for 2022.

"This road has been prone to flooding for the last number of years and this funding will be used to raise the road level which will deal with the flooding issue’’.


Cllr Ryan added, "this road has been in a poor state of repair for a number of years. Residents had asked me if something could be done with this flooding issue and poor road surface. The road is also very popular with walkers, and many have also asked me if something could be done to improve the poor road surface.  

"I want to thank our engineer Jim and Deputy Jackie Cahill for all their help in both putting together this funding application together and securing the funds. I also want to thank local residents for their patience with me in getting this work done until a funding stream was sourced. It is now hoped that the works will be completed along with the roadworks programme over the next few weeks’’.  
 

Cllr Ryan concluded, "this is the third major investment in this area of the past few years. Last year I was delighted to secure €60,000 under the Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience Works for Moycarkey village to Shanballa Cross, while previous funding secured for works at Maxfort Cross and footpath repairs in Moycarkey village have brought huge benefit to the area’’. ​

