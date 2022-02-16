Strolling Through Ulysses! comes to Carrick-on-Suir's Brewery Lane Theatre

Robert Gogan as Molly Bloom in his one-man show Strolling Through Ulysses!
Brewery Lane Theatre is marking the 100th anniversary of the publication of James Joyce’s Ulysses with the staging of a humorous and informative one-man show about the literary masterpiece.
Actor, writer and Joyce fan Robert Gogan will bring to life the great writer’s epic novel in his show Strolling Through Ulysses! at Brewery Lane at 8pm on Saturday, March 5.
The Carrick-on-Suir theatre is one of many venues around the country the show is being performed in this year in honour of the book’s centenary.
Mr Gogan is a big fan of Joyce’s work and devised this one-man show to make the author and his greatest novel, widely regarded as complex and difficult to digest, more accessible to the public.
The show has been described as an entertaining, light-hearted and informative 75-minute romp through Ulysses which tells the fun filled story of Bloomsday – June 16, 1904.
It guides the audience through the “curious events and quirky characters” of the book and features extracts from the novel that best illustrate the various aspects of Joyce’s writing from the comical to the descriptive and complex.
Mr Gogan was awarded the Best Actor award for his performance in Strolling Through Ulysses! at the Galway Fringe Festival in 2019.
Tickets for Strolling Through Ulysses! at Brewery Lane on Saturday, March 5 cost €12.50 and are restricted to over 16s.
To book tickets text or WhatsApp Brewery Lane Theatre at (086) 127 4736 outlining the number of tickets you require.
