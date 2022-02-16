Search

16 Feb 2022

PICTURES: St Ailbe's enterprising students in Tipperary Town excel

Blas Bakery, from left to right: Aoife O’Sullivan, Emma Roache, Amy Breen and Niamh Cummins

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

16 Feb 2022 12:37 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

There was a great atmosphere and sense of excitement amongst the Transition Year students at St Ailbe’s School on Wednesday, February 8, when the students took part in the first stages of their enterprise competitions.

All students had put in huge work and effort into their enterprise projects over the past few months and weeks and this was very clear to see on the day.

Sugar Rush from left to right: At back David O’Dwyer and Jude Myers. In front: Abbie Shannon and Chloe Leonard

Each group pitched their business idea to the judges who then had the almost impossible task of selecting five businesses to progress to the next stages of the competition.

After much debate and deliberation Blas Bakery, Sugar Rush, Holistic Heaven, Bath Bliss and King Keywrings were selected to go forward and represent St Ailbe’s in both the County and Regional Finals respectively.

King Keywrings from left to right: Aaron O’Connor McNamara, Ben Goode, Mark Cavanagh and Cormac Buckley

A massive thank you to Ms Tina Mulhearne (Local Enterprise Coordinator), Mr Stephan Power (Foróige Programme Officer), Cllr Annemarie Ryan and Ms Long, who very kindly gave up their free time to judge and interview the wonderful enterprise groups.

Holistic Heaven from left to right: Neasa Kiely, Molly English and Dylan Casey

Thanks also to teacher Mr Eoghan Ryan who supported the students in their preparations and presentations.

Best of luck to the groups in next month’s County and Regional Finals. It is very clear from the level of competition that many of the students have the potential to become very successful entrepreneurs in the future.

Bath Bliss from left to right: At back, Lorena Marceta and Adrija Mileviciute. In front: Ríodhna Hennessy and Caitlin Bourke. Missing from photo were Emily Phelan and Casey Cusse

We look forward to seeing how the students progress in the competition with their excellent projects.

