16 Feb 2022

'I love being a priest,' says newly appointed Dean of Cashel Very Reverend James Mulhall

Best of luck!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

The Very Reverend James Mulhall with Bishop Burrows after his installation as Dean and institution as Rector of Cashel Union of Parishes

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Feb 2022 12:52 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Very Reverend James Mulhall was installed as Dean of Cashel and instituted Rector of Cashel Union of Parishes at a special service in the Cathedral Church of St John the Baptist and St Patrick’s Rock, Cashel, on Sunday.

The new Dean is from a farming background in county Laois and, most recently, was Priest-in-Charge of Kells Union of Parishes with Inistioge as well as Children’s Ministry Officer and Safeguarding Trust Officer in the Diocese of Cashel, Ferns & Ossory.

A qualified social worker, he came to the Church of Ireland in 2001 having been ordained a priest in the Roman Catholic Church in 1987. James succeeds the Very Reverend Gerald Field who retired in August 2021.

Welcoming James, the Right Reverend Michael Burrows said the occasion was special not just because of the historic context.

“(That’s) because we are celebrating the evolving ministry of someone already well-known to us, who has been an invaluable member of our Diocesan clerical family for many years and whose gifts and contribution are now being recognised through joining the ranks of our deans,” he said.

Preacher at the service was the Reverend David White, Rector of Carlow Union of Parishes and after mentioning James’ distinctive laugh that comes from “a life tempered by experience” he went on to say that Cashel union will have a dean and rector who understands them.

“Most of all, you will find that James will be interested in you,” he said.

“When you look back over his life, all his choices have led him into people’s lives and not just the easy parts of people’s lives.

“As social worker, counsellor, safeguarding officer, priest he has proved himself to be warm, astute, purposeful and kind. I say ‘kind’ because I think this is one of the most important attributes of a priest.”

Father Enda Brady, speaking on behalf of the ecumenical community in Cashel, welcomed Dean James to Cashel and said that he was very much looking forward to working with him in the future.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald, on behalf of the people of Tipperary and the other dignitaries present, wished Dean Mulhall every success in his new role and presented him with the gift of a Tipperary Clock.

The new Dean was welcomed, very warmly, on behalf of Cashel Union parishioners, by Eddie Hobson, Cashel church warden. Cashel Union of Parishes includes the Cathedral Church, St Mary’s in Tipperary, St Mary’s in Ballintemple (Dundrum), St Sedna’s in Clonbegh, Aherlow and Mogorban Church.

“Being a priest is all I ever wanted to be from the age of nine or ten. I love being a priest,” said Dean Mulhall.

Meanwhile, a vote of welcome to the new Dean of Cashel was passed at Tipperary County Council’s monthly meeting on Monday.

It was proposed by Cllr Fitzgerald.

The council will now send a letter officially welcoming Dean Mulhall to the county.

