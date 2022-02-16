Clonmel Og to host Operation Transformation walk

Clonmel Og are proud to announce that next Thursday February 17,Stefano Sweetman will lead the clubs Ireland Lights Up Operation Transformation walk. Stefano has involved the club from the start of his Operation Transformation journey.
So if you fancy getting out for a walk and meeting Stefano or if you are a local group or club who has been doing the walk weekly and would like to join us , come on down to Clonmel Og Thursday 17.
Registration and photos from 7.00 , walk starts at 7.30
Remember this walk is for everyone in the community not just club members . So if you want to get out walking and want some company come join us on Clonmel Og . *****
Any questions regarding the walk contact Susan 0879311876
Mary B. Culliton (nee O’Gorman) of Mountmellick, Co. Laois and formerly of Mullinahone passed away peacefully in her home over the weekend.
CPR is a 'core function' of the Ambulance Service according to the HSE, hears Tipperary County Council
