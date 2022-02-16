Search

16 Feb 2022

Clonmel Og to host Operation Transformation walk

Clonmel Og to host Operation Transformation walk

16 Feb 2022 1:27 PM

Clonmel Og are proud to announce that next Thursday  February 17,Stefano Sweetman will lead the clubs  Ireland Lights Up Operation Transformation walk. Stefano has involved the club  from the start of his Operation Transformation journey. 
So if you fancy getting out for a walk and meeting Stefano or if you are a local group or club who has been doing the walk weekly and would like to join us , come on down to Clonmel Og Thursday 17.
Registration and photos from 7.00 , walk starts at 7.30
Remember this walk is for everyone in the community not just club members . So if you want to get out walking and want some company come join us on Clonmel Og . *****
Any questions regarding the walk contact Susan 0879311876

Cahir Castle named as best film location in Europe

Huge boost for Tipperary tourism

