16 Feb 2022

'Mr Music Man' will be the grand marshal of St Patrick's Day Parade in Tipperary's largest town

Danny Carroll will lead the parade in Clonmel

Danny Carroll

Danny Carroll will be the grand marshal of the St Patrick's Day Parade in Clonmel

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

16 Feb 2022 4:07 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Danny Carroll, the town's Mr Music Man, will be the grand marshal of the St Patrick's Day Parade in Clonmel.
District Mayor Michael Murphy has stated that he's delighted that Danny Carroll had accepted his invitation to lead the town's St Patrick's Day Parade, the first to be held in three years.
Cllr Murphy said Mr Carroll had a long association with music throughout the town and county. He was a founder member 51 years ago of Banna Chluain Meala, Clonmel's marching band, and had served as its musical director for 30 years.
He was also involved with the Tipperary Millennium Orchestra, the Clonmel Swing Band and the Clonmel Concert Band, and is an honorary member of St Mary's Choral Society.
Cllr Murphy told today's meeting of Clonmel Borough District that Danny had recently celebrated a significant birthday and the timing of his role as parade grand marshal was "perfect."
He had won many awards and was a six times winner of an AIMS (Association of Irish Musical Societies) award.
"Let the message go out loud and clear that Clonmel will have a parade this year," said the Mayor.
He encouraged as many groups as possible to take part and said anyone interested should contact Carol Creighton at Tipperary County Council, email carol.creighton@tipperarycoco.ie
People could also sign up on the Tipperary Chamber website.
Cllr Murphy said they were proceeding at pace with the organisation of the parade. 
He thanked the St Patrick's Day committee and the team at the Borough District for all their work behind the scenes.

