17 Feb 2022

Tipperary Soccer: Cahir Park FC Awards Night was a huge success

U16 Managers Player Megan Davis with Coach Linda Sullivan

17 Feb 2022 8:00 AM

Players’ Awards Night - Cahir Park Schoolboys and girls competitive teams’ awards night took place last Friday evening at Cahir House. The Cahir Park FC Awards night made a welcome return with great anticipation and excitement from all our players in attendance. It was lovely to see the group gathered in Cahir House. Discussions were had at tables regarding the season gone and the new season approaching soon. Managers took to the stage to present the awards to their Players of the Year and also to award the Players Player of the Year as nominated by their teammates.
Surprise and delight was evident as names were announced for the awards. Our merit awards were also presented to our players selected on the league academy squads. A big thank you to everyone who attended and a special word of thanks to the players, parents and volunteers without whom the club couldn’t survive.
A great night was had by parents and players alike. Well done to the organisers and all the award winners on the night.
Awards given on the night - U12 Managers Player - Adam O’Dwyer, U12 Players Player - Evan Lonergan, U12 Managers player - Sienna Ferris, U12 Players player - Tegan Hayes, U13A Managers Player - Reece Summerhayes, U13A Players Player - Rowan Barrett, U13B Managers Player - Eoin Flanagan, U14A Managers Player -Padraig Farrell, U14A Players Player - Rowan Barrett, U14B Managers Player- Peter Perry, U14B Players Player - Samuel Coveney, U14 Managers player- Zoe Conway, U14 Players player- Lucy Caplice, U15 Managers Player - Colm Flanagan

U14B Managers Player Peter Perry pictured with Coach Don Touhy 


U15 Players Player - Gearoid Hurley, U16 Managers player - Megan Davis,
U16 Players player - Emily Kirby, Senior Managers Player - Abby Noonan,
Seniors Players player -Rebecca Burke and in Football for All Treasa Fitzgerald, Micheal Ryan and Colm Ryan were awarded.
Merit Awards went to Patrick Hennessy, Ronan O’Carroll, Rowan Barrett, James Sullivan, Josh Davey, Amy O’Connor, Sienna Ferris, Ava McKenna and Zoë Conway.
Well done to all players, management, parents and families.

