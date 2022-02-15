Another Tipperary soccer player makes his League of Ireland debut

Well done to Dara Walsh who on Saturday night made his debut for League of Ireland U17 side Limerick FC against Athlone Town
LEAGUE OF IRELAND DEBUT
Well done to Burncourt's Dara Walsh who on Saturday night made his debut for League of Ireland U17 side Limerick FC against Athlone Town played under lights at the Athlone Town Football Stadium
Dara joins the ever growing list of young people from the Burncourt and local areas competing at a high level in sport and we wish him well.
Hopefully soon he will be joining Lee Grace, Cian Murphy and Willie Armshaw at senior League of Ireland.
Over 1,900 pupils in 64 schools across Ireland to receive book based on Irish Traveller storytelling tradition in partnership with Children’s Books Ireland
Knockavilla & Donaskeigh Community Council are moving their planned fashion show out to Friday March 25 in Knockavilla Hall
