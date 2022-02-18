Presentation swimmers finish in top ten at Munster Senior School's Championship

Some of our Pres Swimmers who finished in the top ten in Munster - Anna Hickman (1st Year), Eimear Duggan (2nd Year) & Mary Keogh (3rd Year)
Congratulations to our swimmers who competed in the Munster Senior Schools’ Championship, which was held in the UL Sports Arena last weekend. There were nine personal best times swum by the girls.
We also had a top 12 individual finish by Sophie Harris (6th Year) in the 100-metre breaststroke.
All of our teams finished in the top 10 in Munster – a special mention to our Senior team who finished in 6th place.
Well done to all of our competitors: Hannah Molloy, Eimear Duggan, Evelyn Fahey, Emma Day, Sophie Harris, Mary Keogh, Anna Hickman, Róisín Mockler, Caoimhe O’Connor, Leigha Fogarty and Roisin Burns. A big ‘Thank You’ to their teacher, Ms Kelly Hackett.
Contributed to School Days at the Tipperary Star
