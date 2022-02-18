Search

18 Feb 2022

Clancy Brothers Festival and Brewery Lane Writers Weekend to return to Carrick-on-Suir

Writer Lisa Harding will be one of the two authors leading workshops at the Brewery Lane Writers Weekend in April

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

18 Feb 2022 10:31 AM

Carrick-on-Suir’s Clancy Brothers Music & Arts Festival will fill the town with music, art and community events this June Bank Holiday Weekend while the town’s Brewery Lane Writers Weekend is making a comeback in late April.
The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted these two key cultural celebrations in Carrick-on-Suir’s social calendar over the past two years.
Both fell victim to the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. The Clancy Festival returned in a “re-imagined” form last summer with music and artistic events organised in the town over six weekends last July and August.
Linda Fahey of Carrick-on-Suir’s Tudor Artisan Hub confirmed the Clancy Brothers Festival will be returning to its pre-pandemic June Bank Holiday Weekend slot. The organisers are in the early stages of planning the festival and are seeking grant aid from Tipperary County Council.
Linda indicated the community family events and art exhibitions trail will be among the popular attractions that will be returning.
Meanwhile, after a two-year hiatus, the Brewery Lane Writers Weekend that was deferred in April 2020 due to the pandemic will finally take place at Brewery Lane Theatre from Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24.
Its founder and organiser Margaret O’Brien said writers Lisa Harding and Alan McMonagle, who were to host the Writers Weekend’s creative writing workshops in 2020 have very generously made themselves available to do them in April.
She noted that Lisa’s latest new novel Bright Burning Things recently received a wonderful review in the New York Times.
Margaret said the event was fully booked out in 2020 and most of the people who originally booked to take part have confirmed they can take up their place.
There are a small number of places available and anyone interested should contact Margaret by email as soon as possible.
Any available places will be offered on a first come, first served basis. The fee for the weekend is €160. Margaret’s email address is: margaretwriting@gmail.com

