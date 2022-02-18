Council chairperson and CEO to represent Tipperary at New York's St Patrick's Day celebrations

Tipperary will be represented at New York’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations next month by Tipperary County Council’s Cathaoirleach Cllr Marie Murphy and CEO Joe MacGrath.

This will be the first time since 2018 that the council will be sending representatives to the US for St Patrick’s Day to promote county Tipperary as a place to visit, invest in and do business.

Cllr Murphy informed fellow councillors at Monday’s meeting of Tipperary County Council of the invitation to travel to New York to take part in a programme of events for the city’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

A proposal put to the meeting to send the council’s Cathaoirleach and CEO to New York for St Patrick’s Day was proposed by Cllr John Crosse of Fine Gael and seconded by Cllr Seamus Hanafin of Fianna Fáil.

The invitation the council received to represent the Premier County at New York’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations was sent by the Tipperary N & B Association of New York, which promotes friendship among people of Tipperary heritage in the Big Apple.

New York will be hosting its first official parade on 5th Avenue since the Covid-19 pandemic erupted two years ago on March 17.

Cllr Murphy and Mr MacGrath will march in the famous pageant with members of the Tipperary N&B Association of New York.

The Clogheen councillor said it was an honour for her as the council’s chairperson to be representing the county in New York on St Patrick’s Day, a tradition fulfilled by her predecessors in the office going back many years.

Apart from cultural celebrations, Cllr Murphy and Mr MacGrath will attend various economic and tourism related events and meetings at which they will promote Tipperary as a location for industry, business and tourism.

“I believe the schedule of events will be fairly hectic,” said the Fine Gael councillor.

Also read: