Search

18 Feb 2022

Council chairperson and CEO to represent Tipperary at New York's St Patrick's Day celebrations

MARCH 17

A marching band in the New York St Patrick's Day Parade.

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

18 Feb 2022 5:00 PM

Tipperary will be represented at New York’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations next month by Tipperary County Council’s Cathaoirleach Cllr Marie Murphy and CEO Joe MacGrath.
This will be the first time since 2018 that the council will be sending representatives to the US for St Patrick’s Day to promote county Tipperary as a place to visit, invest in and do business.
Cllr Murphy informed fellow councillors at Monday’s meeting of Tipperary County Council of the invitation to travel to New York to take part in a programme of events for the city’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations.
A proposal put to the meeting to send the council’s Cathaoirleach and CEO to New York for St Patrick’s Day was proposed by Cllr John Crosse of Fine Gael and seconded by Cllr Seamus Hanafin of Fianna Fáil.
The invitation the council received to represent the Premier County at New York’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations was sent by the Tipperary N & B Association of New York, which promotes friendship among people of Tipperary heritage in the Big Apple.
New York will be hosting its first official parade on 5th Avenue since the Covid-19 pandemic erupted two years ago on March 17.
Cllr Murphy and Mr MacGrath will march in the famous pageant with members of the Tipperary N&B Association of New York.
The Clogheen councillor said it was an honour for her as the council’s chairperson to be representing the county in New York on St Patrick’s Day, a tradition fulfilled by her predecessors in the office going back many years.
Apart from cultural celebrations, Cllr Murphy and Mr MacGrath will attend various economic and tourism related events and meetings at which they will promote Tipperary as a location for industry, business and tourism.
“I believe the schedule of events will be fairly hectic,” said the Fine Gael councillor.

Also read: 

Cashel's St Patrick's Day celebration will be a live music event at the Plaza

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media