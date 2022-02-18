Search

18 Feb 2022

YESTERYEARS: Looking back to 1978 and business life in Tipperary

YESTERYEARS: Looking back to 1978 and business life in Tipperary

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

18 Feb 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

For our Yesteryears archive delve this week we go back all of 44 years to our edition of Saturday, February 11, 1978.
In those days the front page was exclusively commandeered by advertising with news relegated to the inside pages. However, almost half a century later, those same ads throw up an interesting retrospective of the economic life of Tipperary at the time.
Dalton’s Spar Foodstores in Ballylooby and Ballyporeen (Tel Cahir 314 and Ballyporeen 61) was the store “where the cost of living costs less”. Among the list of items for sale were: 20 Carrolls Cigarettes cost 41p, a large sliced pan 171/2p, and a Crunchie (not just on Fridays) cost 10p. And there were Double Green Shield stamps on Tuesday in Ballyporeen and Thursday in Ballylooby. (Don’t ask if you don’t remember).

Yesteryears: Huge haul of Angel Dust recovered in Tipperary


“Have you tried the rest - now try the best” was the slogan of Prendergast of Clonmel with pictures of the four salesmen (Patsy Hickey, Pa Moore, Leo Fitzgerald and Sean McCarthy) to help you choose the best Ford Escort, Ford Cortina, Ford Granada.
The Marlfield Room in the Clonmel Arms Hotel was doing great business at the time with a Steak Platter on offer for £3.50. John Connery was the man to contact for table reservations.
Other Clonmel businesses advertising that week - but no longer in existence - were Ryan’s Decorating Centre at 3 Gladstone Street; Paddy Lambe & Sons, Gents Outfitters at 75 O’Connell Street; and Sheila’s Fashion Shop at the corner of Gladstone Street and O’Connell Street.
In Ardfinnan Wm. Myles & Sons, Victuallers (Phone Ardfinnan 24) had some “Special Offers” that week - Sides of Pork were 60p per lb and Sides of Lamb 65p per lb.
And for Holiday Specials in February 1978, M.J. Bowe Travel, Friar Street, Thurles, could get you to Lourdes for Easter (and back we presume) for £105, and if you fancied heading to Spain on March 27, the cost was £110. And if you had enough of Tipperary the boat to London cost £22.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media