Family fun afternoon planned in Tipperary Town on St Patrick's Day

A St. Patrick's Family Fun Day is being organised in the Market Yard in Tipperary Town on Thursday, March 17.
The event will run from 12.30pm to 3.30pm and will include local music, dancing, food stalls, children's craft corner, a mountain rescue demonstration by members of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association plus more attractions to be confirmed.
Tipperary Chamber of Commerce CLG is organising the fun day and is interested in hearing from anyone who would like to perform at the event or set up a market stall.
Groups who normally perform in front of the St Patrick's Day review stand are very welcome to do the same in the Market Yard.
Market traders mush have full insurance and register their details with Tipperary Chamber of Commerce CLG.
Email your details to Paula email: info@tipperarytown.ie
Rachael Blackmore steered Shantreusse to victory in the Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle at Clonmel
Tipperary’s Dillon Quirke keeps tabs on Kilkenny’s Billy Ryan during the exciting National League game at FBD Semple Stadium. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.