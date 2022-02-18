Search

18 Feb 2022

Family fun afternoon planned in Tipperary Town on St Patrick's Day

Aileen Hahesy

18 Feb 2022 11:40 AM

A St. Patrick's Family Fun Day is being organised in the Market Yard in Tipperary Town on Thursday, March 17.

The event will run from 12.30pm to 3.30pm and will include local music, dancing, food stalls, children's craft corner, a mountain rescue demonstration by members of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association plus more attractions to be confirmed.

Tipperary Chamber of Commerce CLG is organising the fun day and is interested in hearing from anyone who would like to perform at the event or set up a market stall.

Groups who normally perform in front of the St Patrick's Day review stand are very welcome to do the same in the Market Yard.

Market traders mush have full insurance and register their details with Tipperary Chamber of Commerce CLG.

Email your details to Paula email: info@tipperarytown.ie

