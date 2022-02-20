Marching band is delighted with Tipperary Museum's generous gift of saxophone

Above: Mayor of Clonmel Michael Murphy was present when the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History, including its managing curator Marie McMahon (back, fifth from left) presented a bari saxophone to Banna Chlauin Meala. Also included are band members and committee members and Mary McLean, Mick Delahunty’s daughter, who is seated next to Michael Murphy. Picture: John D Kelly

The Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is celebrating 22 years at Mick Delahunty Square in Clonmel.

During the first Covid lockdown two years ago Marie McMahon, Managing Curator, embarked on a digitising project with a difference, the Lost Recordings of 1948.

When the recordings of some shows by legendary Clonmel dance band leader Mick Delahunty, which hadn’t been heard in over 72 years, were discovered on four shellac records in the museum’s collection, it was decided this would be an important project to reach out and share with the community.

The timing of this project made sense – in 2020 Covid restrictions were beginning to weigh heavily on a generation of couples who, in their younger years, had danced many nights away at Mick Del shows, and so with this in mind, Marie decided to bring some nostalgia and reminiscence back into their lives.

Marie McMahon says of the project “it has been a labour of love”. The records were expertly remastered by Harry Bradshaw, the images were supplied by the late Donal Wylde and Tipperary Museum of Hidden History’s Collection, along with an accompanying editorial by Denis O’Sullivan.

“It is a beautifully-produced CD and we are very proud of its impact both on a local and international level.”

The museum was overwhelmed by the outpouring of affection and pure joy, as people started to contact them to order a CD. Over 4,000 CDs were posted to a generation who went to Mick Del dances. Daughters, sons, nieces, nephews and grandchildren contacted staff at the museum to make sure their loved ones received a copy.

The museum was inundated with thank you letters, emails, calls and donations in appreciation of the kind gesture.

As Mick Delahunty himself had a major interest in Clonmel’s youth orchestras during his lifetime, Marie decided very early on in the project that it was imperative to put this public generosity to good use by collaborating with Clonmel’s long-established marching band Banna Chluain Meala.

It was decided to stage an outdoor orchestral concert with the support of Clonmel music maestro Danny Carroll and Banna Chluain Meala.

Unfortunately, as Covid restrictions were extended into 2021, this event didn’t proceed.

As an alternative token of goodwill, the museum subsequently decided to fund the purchase of a bari saxophone to mark the occasion of Banna Chluain Meala’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

Peter Taylor of Banna Chluain Meala stated “we are delighted to receive this wonderful new baritone saxophone, very kindly donated to us by the museum. It’s lovely that the donations have been used for an instrument and it’s especially fitting that they are used for a saxophone, considering the association with Mick Del, who officially opened our band hall in September 1989”. “The new saxophone will replace our existing 1932 baritone and will provide a great opportunity for our saxophone players to get to grips with a new, high quality and easier to play instrument.”

Marie McMahon added: “I know this brass instrument will be used and loved by the junior and senior musicians in Banna Chluain Meala. We are honoured to present the saxophone on behalf of Tipperary Museum of Hidden History, Tipperary County Council and Mick Delahunty fans across the world.”

The CD project was funded by Creative Ireland Funding, Age and Opportunity and Tipperary County Council. This in turn afforded the Museum the opportunity to distribute the CD free of charge.

To order a CD contact Bernadette at museum@tipperarycoco.ie or call 052-61 65252.