South Tipperary Hospice is very grateful for an 'amazing donation'

South Tipperary Hospice has described a €10,500 donation towards their services as “amazing”.

The money was raised by Clonmel Rotary Club during their Remembrance Tree collection before Christmas and topped up by a generous donation from the Mayor’s Fund.

Rotary Club President, Michael O’Malley, and Mayor of Clonmel, Michael Murphy, paid a glowing tribute to the generosity of the people of Clonmel and surrounding areas who donated such a huge sum. The cheque was handed over to Hospice representatives Maud Shee and Maura Cooney at a Rotary Club lunch in the Cluain Enterprise and Training Centre last week.

The amount raised at the Remembrance Trees at O’Connell Street and at Dunnes Stores, Davis Road, exceeded expectations, as it was the second collection to take place during Covid restrictions.

Rotary president Michael O’Malley said the collection raised €8,500 and he paid a huge tribute to Mayor Michael Murphy for donating €2,000 from the Mayor’s Fund to bring it to such a remarkable figure.

Maud Shee described it as an amazing amount and promised that it would be put to good use in Hospice. Covid had restricted their own fundraising efforts and the Rotary contribution was a major help towards their costs. She also thanked the mayor for his contribution.

“I thank the Rotary Club for all their support for Hospice, especially the Remembrance Tree. We appreciate your ongoing support, it means a huge amount to us, and we hope that it continues into the future,” added Mrs Shee.

Club president Michael O’Malley said the amount raised wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of those who supported the collection, and he was gratified that it had been so successful during a difficult time for the community and the country.

“Project Chairman Tom Duggan and his team did a great job and I also thank all the collectors over the two weekends leading up to Christmas, including club members, members of Hospice and so many other volunteers. We are also indebted to the mayor for his support and hope that the total amount presented to Hospice will be a big help in continuing their wonderful work,” said Mr O’Malley.

Mayor Murphy paid tribute to the work of both Rotary and Hospice and said he was delighted to be involved in supporting the Remembrance Tree project.

“I was privileged to launch the Remembrance Tree in early December and I thank the Rotary Club members for their ongoing support for deserving projects in Clonmel year after year. The club does amazing work that has such an impact on the community.

“The amount raised was incredible and of course there is no more deserving cause than Hospice. There are fantastic people involved in the service and I pay tribute to them for the work they do and how they go about it with that amazing sense of compassion, dignity and respect.”

He added that there was a long tradition of the Mayor’s Fund in Clonmel to raise funds for local charities. He said it had waned a little in recent years due to the pandemic and other challenges but he had put in a huge effort this year that saw him raise €30,000.

“This has allowed me to make contributions to many organisations including Rotary, the Day Care Centre for the Elderly in Irishtown, C-Saw suicide awareness service, Cuan Saor women’s refuge, Le Cairde Alzheimers unit, St Anthony’s Unit, Friends of Damien House and many more.

“All these services reflect the fantastic work being done in our community and at the heart of that community is Clonmel Rotary Club”, he told members at the presentation event in the Cluain Training and Enterprise Centre in Nelson Street, where the club holds its weekly lunch.

“And I am delighted to be here in the Cluain centre and everyone involved should be very proud with the services provided here.”