Revealed: Former public house in Tipperary SOLD in online auction for €190,000

Chawkes Public House, Upper Gladstone Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, E91 A786
A former public house in Tipperary has been sold as part of a worldwide online auction for €190,000.
Chawkes Public House, Upper Gladstone Street, Clonmel boasts a town centre location and is a vacant possession.
The BidX1 auction took place on February 17 and the premises sold after just one bid of €190,000 - which was the asking price.
The property comprises a public house together with residential accommodation overhead.
Extending to approximately 306 sq. m (3,293 sq. ft) with a seven day Publican's Licence included.
